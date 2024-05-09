CPM pitches for people-centric governance in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: CPM state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao criticised Prime Minister Modi for ignoring the mention of the development matters of the state in his recent speeches in Anakapalli and Rajahmundry. Noting that the CPM, CPI and Congress were focused on public issues, Rao, speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ event held at the Press Club in Vijayawada on Wednesday, shed light on various political developments and concerns in the state.

Rao underscored the sense of disillusionment among BJP leaders and supporters and criticised their divisive politics. He also expressed concerns over the lack of attention to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the handling of Central funds for the Polavaram project.

Rao called for the inclusion of diverse voices in the Assembly, particularly addressing women's issues, and infrastructure and introducing welfare schemes for workers and farmers.

Rao stressed the prioritisation of understanding the state's development and electing their representatives wisely.