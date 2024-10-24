CPM leaders and flood victims stage dharna protest in front of Singh Nagar MRO office

Hyderabad: Cadres of the CPM, led by senior leaders Ch. Babu Rao and D. Kasinath Nath, staged a sit-in dharna protest outside the Ajith Singh Nagar Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) on Wednesday, demanding the state government provide flood relief to all eligible victims affected by the recent Budameru floods in Vijayawada city.

Hundreds of flood victims who had not received relief from the government gathered at the MRO office, attempting to lay siege to it after officials initially refused to accept grievance applications from the victims.



