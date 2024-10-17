CPM demands state to discuss industrial policies with labour unions

Kakinada: Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the state government involve labour unions in discussions on new industrial policies to safeguard workers' rights. Speaking in Kakinada, Rao criticised the state for announcing six industrial policies and promising Rs 30 lakh crore in investments without substantial progress.



Rao mentioned that the former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced Rs 24 lakh crore investments, but no companies were established. He called for a review of the policies and progress made thus far. Rao also criticised the government's lack of clarity on filling teacher posts through the DSC examination and the unappointed APPSC chairman position.

He condemned the failure to develop the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ), where 10,000 acres of land were acquired, but no industries have been set up. Rao urged the state to return unused land and focus on modernising the Yeleru project and addressing power consumers' concerns.

Rao also expressed concern over the government’s plan to hand over forest lands to Adani companies without local or tribal approval. The CPM plans to launch an agitation regarding these issues, including the rehabilitation of Polavaram project-affected people.