CPM Demands Probe into Illegal Anakapalle Quarries

Visakhapatnam, March 29: The Communist Party of India (Marxists) has called for a thorough investigation and immediate action against illegal black stone quarry operations in Rolugunta mandal of Anakapalle district.

The party pointed out that since 2007, 34 black stone quarries have been operational in villages such as Rolugunta, Kovvuru, Uduvalas, Nindugonda, and Kanchu Kommali. However, only seven quarries possess lease permits, while just five of them have valid environmental permits.

The CPM pointed out that activities at these unregulated quarries have caused severe water shortages, as blasting with powerful gelatine sticks clogs groundwater wells.

In 2023, five village assemblies opposed clearances for the quarries. However, villagers' opposition got overruled due to political support for the quarries. This is not an isolated case. For over 18 years, residents’ complaints have largely been ignored by authorities, compounding their struggles.

The CPM demanded that the government intervene and suspend the operations of illegal quarries, hold accountable those responsible for violations, and address the environmental and social damages inflicted on the fluoride-affected villages of Rolugunta mandal.