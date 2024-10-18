CPM Calls for Implementation of Pesa Act in Tribal Areas

Vijayawada: V. Srinivasa Rao, state secretary of the CPM has written to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, stressing the urgent need to implement the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas Act (PESA) in the tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh, particularly concerning the allocation of private liquor shops.

In his letter, Srinivasa Rao noted that on September 30, 2024, the director of the prohibition and excise department issued a government order allowing the operation of liquor shops from 2024 to 2026. Reports indicate that non-tribal individuals have applied for these licenses and formed syndicates that successfully acquired liquor shops, especially in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, where around 2,200 applications were received for just 40 available licenses.

He argued that this process contravenes the PESA Act, which requires the involvement of Grama Sabhas (local tribal councils) in decisions affecting their communities. He emphasized that only local tribals should be permitted to operate liquor shops in tribal-designated areas, as mandated by the Act.

The CPM has urged the government to cancel the liquor shop auctions, asserting that these actions undermine tribal customs, cultures, and social justice as outlined in various sections of the PESA law. The party has also called for a democratic vote within the PESA village council to determine whether liquor shops should even be established in tribal areas, ensuring that the voices of local residents are heard.