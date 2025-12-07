CPI Warns Against Altering Constitution; State-Wide Protest on December 18 in AP

Tirupati: CPI state secretary G. Eswarayya has strongly opposed any move to remove the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the Preamble of the Constitution, saying such attempts would endanger national unity.

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Sunday, he alleged that the BJP and RSS were working to alter the basic spirit of the Constitution and divide people on religious and regional lines. He said any move to introduce a Bill in the Rajya Sabha on these changes would be dangerous for democracy.

Eswarayya accused the NDA government of publicly claiming to protect the Constitution while attempting to promote a Manuvadi system. He said discussions over the past four years were intended to create communal tension and unrest between regions. He asserted that the CPI would resist these attempts nationwide and demanded that both words remain unchanged in the Constitution.

He also criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over renewed land pooling in Amaravati, questioning the need for another 1,600 acres when the government already holds about 54,000 acres. He said earlier assurances to farmers on education, healthcare and jobs were left unfulfilled and warned that discontent among farmers was rising.

Eswarayya alleged that the government was spending heavily on Amaravati while neglecting backward regions such as Rayalaseema. He said projects including Polavaram and industrial initiatives were suffering setbacks, and claimed the promise on the foundation for the Kadapa steel plant had not been honoured.

He opposed the push for privatisation in education and healthcare, announcing that the CPI and public organisations would hold a state-wide protest on December 18 against the privatisation of government medical colleges.

CPI state executive member P. Ramanaidu expressed concern over delayed payments to mango pulp farmers despite higher export prices. He also demanded strict action in the Tirumala-related controversies without political interference.