CPI Wants Tirumala Laddu Ghee Culprits Punished

Kakinada:CPI on Tuesday demanded that with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) confirming that the ghee used for making Tirumala laddus had been adulterated, the alliance government must punish the culprits responsible for the same.

CPI national secretariat member K. Ramakrishna and party’s state secretary G. Eswaraiah told media that the state government should not continue playing with sentiments of devotees. Whoever is responsible must be punished quickly, whether they belong to the previous or the present government.

Ramakrishna found fault with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu appointing a single-man commission to re-inquire into the whole issue. He said that already the SIT, appointed by the court, has investigated and submitted the report. “What is required now is action against the liable persons,” he underlined.

Eswaraiah recalled that the Tirumala laddu ghee issue had come to the fore at the time of floods in the Budameru canal. He charged that to divert the issue of Budameru development, the alliance government raised the Tirumala laddu issue.

The CPI state secretary found fault with IT minister N. Lokesh’s defence of giving government lands free of cost to corporate companies. He said all parties in the state should be taken into confidence before giving away government lands to companies for free or at nominal cost.