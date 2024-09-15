CPI urges AP to pressure centre against VSP privatisation

Vijayawada: CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna has urged AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to press the Central government to halt the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. In his letter, Ramakrishna expressed concern over the central government's actions, alleging they are part of a conspiracy to sell off the plant's assets to corporate entities.

He claimed that despite the plant's past profitability, it has been driven into losses to justify privatisation. Ramakrishna warned that such a move would jeopardise the livelihoods of 25,000 employees and called for urgent state intervention.