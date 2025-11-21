CPI Demands Judicial Probe Into Killing Of 13 Maoists

KAKINADA: Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Gujjula Eswaraiah has demanded a judicial probe into the two recent alleged encounters in Andhra Pradesh in which 13 Maoists have been killed.

Terming these encounters “fake,” Eswaraiah told reporters in Rajamahendravaram on Friday that these Maoists, including Hidma, had in fact come out of the forests to hide and save themselves in populated areas.

“Police in fact took them back into the forests and brutally killed them,” the CPI AP secretary claimed. He said their party will stage agitations on November 23 in all the districts and towns against these killings.

Eswaraiah alleged that the BJP-led government wants to hand over the forests to Gujarati traders, in particular to two industrial tycoons. He charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home minister Amit Shah have conspired to eliminate Maoists in the name of “Operation Kagar,” so that the forests could be handed over to the industrial tycoons in the name of development.

The CPI leader demanded the state government immediately produce before courts innocent tribal people and Maoists who have been taken into custody. He charged that rulers are now supporting financial exploiters.

Eswaraiah wondered why the 25 parliament members from the state are not raising their voice against privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant. He accused the central and state governments of suppressing the rights of farmers and workers, evading due compensation to farmers, and delaying relief and rehabilitation of displaced farmers.

The CPI secretary, who had earlier participated in the party’s District Executive Council meeting, said the CPI’s Centenary Celebrations will be held at Khammam on December 26.

Those present included CPI Eluru district associate secretary Bandi Venkateswara Rao and party leaders Karam Darayya, Uppuluri Hema Sankar and others.