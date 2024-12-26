CPI Centenary Celebrations Kick Off with Rally and Meeting

Vijayawada: The CPI Centenary Celebrations began in Vijayawada with a Red Flag hoisting by CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna at Dasari Bhavan. He paid tribute to veteran leader Chandra Rajeswara Rao.

A rally organised by CPI Red Shirt Volunteers was followed by a public meeting at Lenin Centre. Ramakrishna criticised the BJP-led Central government for its treatment of farmers and alleged disrespect towards national leaders. He demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and condemned the imposition of ₹15,486 crore in true-up charges by the state government.

He recalled the CPI's significant role in the Visakha Steel Plant struggle, where 32 party members sacrificed their lives. Other leaders, including G. Koteswara Rao and AITUC state president R. Ravindranath, also spoke.

"Sanjha Utsav - Apno Ka Utsav" Aims to Empower SHGs

Vijayawada: The "Sanjha Utsav - Apno Ka Utsav" SHG Mela 2024 was inaugurated at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium in Patamata, Vijayawada. Mission Director N. Tej Bharath, additional commissioner Chandra Sekhar, and other officials attended the event.

The mela, under the New Mission on Urban Poverty Alleviation, provided 100 portable cabins to self-help groups (SHGs), offering them a platform to sell their products. Tej Bharath emphasised that this initiative aims to empower women entrepreneurs, enhance market access, and promote sustainable livelihoods.

He noted that the event fosters local economies, ensuring equitable growth. Special exhibitions, cultural events, and exclusive offers are expected to attract public participation, showcasing diverse traditions and talents.

Special Chief Secretary to attend Revenue Sadassu in Pedapalaparru

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia will visit Pedapalaparru in Mudinepalli Mandal, Eluru district, on Friday as part of the state-wide Revenue Sadassulu. He will address public grievances at an event held at Sri Ganga Bhramaramba temple.

Preparations were supervised by RDO Ambaresh and other officials. Former Gudivada Market Yard chairman Sobhanadri Chowdary expressed hope that the visit would resolve issues related to revenue records, including misclassified residential areas.

District Collector K. Vetri Selvi and Joint Collector Dhatri Reddy will also attend the event, which begins at 11 a.m. Villagers from neighbouring districts are encouraged to participate.