CP Suspends Four Cops in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
24 Oct 2024 5:03 PM GMT
Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi. (Image: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi on Thursday suspended four traffic police personnel, including two sub-inspectors and two home guards, following allegations of extortion during a drink-driving check.

The suspended officers, who were attached to the Maharani Peta and Two Town traffic police stations, allegedly conducted an unauthorised drink-driving test at a prominent hotel on Beach Road on October 17. According to officials, the officers, in collaboration with an auto driver, threatened motorists with drunk driving charges to extort money from them.

The suspended officers have been identified as sub-inspector M. Prasad from Maharanipeta traffic police station, sub-inspector Sheikh Nazaruddin from Two Town traffic police station and home guards R. Venkata Trinadh and Ch. Shiva Ganesh.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
