Covid-19 Resurfaces In Tirupati District; Infant Tests Positive

TIRUPATI: A ten-month-old girl from Papanaidupet village in Yerpedu mandal has tested positive for Covid-19, marking a fresh case in Tirupati district while an increase in its spread is reported from some states.

The child was taken to the SVR Ruia government general Hospital in Tirupati after she developed a mild fever. Following a routine examination, an RT-PCR test turned positive.

According to hospital superintendent Dr Radha, the infant was admitted to the pediatric ward. She did not show any health complications and remained under observation.

Health officials were yet to identify the source of the infection. Such infections, though limited, have begun to appear in various regions.

Another such case was recently reported in Annamayya district. A 25-year-old man from Madanapalle, who recently returned from Kerala, tested positive at Ruia Hospital. He was advised home isolation.