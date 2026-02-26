Court Expansion, Housing Repairs Figure on 10th Day of Budget Session

Vijayawada: The tenth day of the fifth (Budget) Session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday saw discussions on judicial expansion, repairs to housing colonies and access to welfare schemes for outreach workers.

Deputy Speaker Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raju took up Question Hour at the start of proceedings.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Dr B. Jayanageswara Reddy on the establishment of a court at Emmiganur, law and legislative affairs minister N. MD Farooq said the proposal is under consideration and financial approval is awaited. He informed the House that the High Court has sanctioned 96 new courts across the state, with `2 crore proposed for Emmiganur. The plan includes one Senior Civil Judge court and one Additional Junior Civil Judge court. Budgetary provision for the project would be considered in the 2026–27 financial year.

The issue of repairs to houses built under the Rajiv Gruhakalpa (2004–05) and Vambay (2005–06) schemes in Srikakulam district was raised by MLAs Gondu Shankara Rao, Dr Aravind Babu and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi said 672 flats were constructed under Rajiv Gruhakalpa and 507 under Vambay, and both colonies currently require repairs.

He clarified that an existing government order covers repair works for houses built between 1996 and 2004. As the flats in question were constructed after 2004, beneficiaries are presently required to undertake repairs themselves. However, as both schemes are centrally sponsored, the state would explore the possibility of seeking Central assistance and place the matter before the Chief Minister.

On concerns that Porugu Seva outreach workers were being left out of welfare schemes, social welfare minister Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said 26,138 workers benefited during 2025–26. Of them, 23,919 received assistance under Talliki Vandanam, 1,762 under Auto Driver Seva and 457 under Fishing Ban Relief. He assured the House that further steps would be taken to facilitate eligible beneficiaries.