Court Drops AP CM Naidu Liquor Case

Amaravati: The liquor case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been formally closed by the court. The case, which included claims of irregularities and corruption pertaining to liquor licences and excise policy, was started during the administration of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and had grown to be a major political point of contention between the two governments. The case was struck down as of December 1, 2025, after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that its investigation was complete and there was no further need to prosecute.

The CID concluded its investigation with no conclusive evidence against Chandrababu Naidu in its final report to the court, thereby ending the legal proceedings. The court closed the excise case after this submission, giving Naidu relief and formally resolving the issue pertaining to these liquor irregularities. This closure comes after months of intense discussion and accusations of corruption and personal grudges between the former YSRC government and the ruling TD-led coalition. The court’s action is being widely heralded by Chandrababu Naidu’s supporters as a vindication of his position.

However, opposition leaders have continued to allege policy irregularities from both regimes. A significant legal and political development in the state has occurred with the formal conclusion of this case's proceedings, which eliminates a crucial political weapon that the opposition had been using since the case was first filed.