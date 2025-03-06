Court Adjourns Vallabhaneni Vamshi's Bail Petition to March 10

The bail petition of YSRCP leader and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi was heard today in the SC and ST court in Vijayawada. The Public Prosecutor (PP) argued that granting bail could lead to tampering with evidence, as crucial information had emerged during Vashmi's police custody questioning.

The PP informed the court that two other accused individuals had confessed during their interrogation that they had met with Satyavardhan on Vamshi's orders. In light of these developments, the PP urged the court to deny bail and also requested an additional 10 days of police custody for Vamshi to gather further information.

On the other hand, advocate representing Vamsi argued that their client had no involvement in Satyavardhan’s kidnapping and that the government had filed a false case against him. They also cited health concerns and requested bail for Vamshi.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the hearing and scheduled the next session for March 10.