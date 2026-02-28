Couple, Son from AP Found Dead in Riyadh; Family Seeks Embassy’s Help

Hyderabad: A couple from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh was found murdered in Riyadh in Saudai Arabia. Their teenage son later ended his life in Riyadh.

The couple - Gali Ravi and Sridevi were staying in Riyadh along with their son Yojra, who is a Class XII student in an Indian-based school. Ravi was working in a insurance company, while his wife was employed as a teacher in an Indian school.

According to reports, the family had been living in Riyadh for a long time and was well known among the Telugu community. The accused killed the couple brutally as the body of Ravi was bearing 30 stab wounds.

The family members in Rajahmundry urged the police in Riyadh to conduct a detailed probe into the incident. More details would emerge if the investigators examine the boy’s Whatsapp details, they said seeking the assistance of the Indian embassy in Riyadh to help them in the case.