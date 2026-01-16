Sankranti: Couple Serves 290 Dishes, Sweets to Newly Wed Son-in-law in AP

Hyderabad: A couple from Shantinagar in Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh welcomed their son-in-law with over 290 delicious food items on the occasion of Sankranti leaving everyone surprised.

As it was the first Sankranti after the marriage of their daughter Navya, the couple welcomed their son-in-law Sriharsha with a variety of food items famous in Godavari to mark the occasion.

Sriharsha was surprised when he came to his in-laws' house for lunch with steamed rice cakes, sweets and other food items. The couple placed all the food items on a banana leaf and served them to their son-in-law.



