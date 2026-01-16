 Top
Sankranti: Couple Serves 290 Dishes, Sweets to Newly Wed Son-in-law in AP

Andhra Pradesh
16 Jan 2026 3:15 PM IST

One more couple from Tenali in Guntur served more than 150 food items to their son-in-law in connection with Sankranti

A couple from Shantinagar in Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh welcomed their son-in-law with over 290 delicious food items on the occasion of Sankranti leaving everyone surprised. (Photo: X)


Hyderabad: A couple from Shantinagar in Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh welcomed their son-in-law with over 290 delicious food items on the occasion of Sankranti leaving everyone surprised.

As it was the first Sankranti after the marriage of their daughter Navya, the couple welcomed their son-in-law Sriharsha with a variety of food items famous in Godavari to mark the occasion.

Sriharsha was surprised when he came to his in-laws' house for lunch with steamed rice cakes, sweets and other food items. The couple placed all the food items on a banana leaf and served them to their son-in-law.



In a related development, one more couple from Tenali in Guntur served more than 150 food items to their son-in-law. The videos of the two couples serving a large number of food items along with sweets in Andhra Pradesh went viral on various social media platforms.

