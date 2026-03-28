Couple Killed In Mishap At Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: A 65-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife died after their motorcycle was hit by a van on a national highway near Chinakakani in Mangalagiri of Guntur district when they were riding on the wrong side, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as K. Nageswara Rao and Dhana Lakshmi.

According to police, the couple took a U-turn and proceeded in the wrong direction when a speeding van coming from the opposite side hit their bike, killing them on the spot.

Police have registered a case and arrested the van driver. Investigation is under way.