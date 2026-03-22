Couple Killed as Car Rams Lorry on Chittoor–Tirupati Highway

Puthalapattu: A couple was killed in a road accident in Chittoor district early Sunday morning after the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry from behind on the Chittoor–Tirupati highway.

The deceased were identified as Satish and his wife Bhagyalakshmi. According to police, the impact of the collision was severe, killing the couple on the spot.

Their son Sushanth, daughter Pavani and the car driver Pradeep, who were also travelling in the vehicle, escaped the accident safely.

Police said the family, residents of Mandya in Karnataka, was on their way to Tirumala when the accident occurred. Further investigation into the incident is under way.