Couple found dead in Kakinada

Kakinada: A man and his wife died by suicide in Kakinada on Monday. P. Rama Subrahmanyam,64, and his wife Nagamani, 57, died by suicide at their home. Police believe that Subrahmanyam took the extreme step due to financial problems, and that Nagamani may have died of natural causes.



Subrahmanyam was an oil businessman who had recently switched to the clothing business. However, he had incurred losses and fallen into debt. His wife was bedridden, and their daughter was looking after them. On Monday, their daughter had gone to Visakhapatnam to attend a function. She had asked their maid to provide breakfast to her parents. When the maid went to their house, she found Subrahmanyam and Nagamani dead. Police have registered a case and are investigating the deaths. A post-mortem report will reveal how Nagamani died.



