Couple arrested for 8 Cr chit fund fraud

Visakhapatnam: The Bheemili police in Visakhapatnam have arrested a couple on charges of defrauding several individuals, mostly women, in the name of chit funds and other monetary schemes. They have been identified as Srinivasa Rao and Vangapandu Roja, with Srinivasa Rao claiming to be a lawyer and Roja a teacher.

"The couple cheated an amount of Rs 8 crore, according to a complaint lodged by the victim women," Inspector B. Sudhakar told reporters on Thursday.

He stated that 20 women visited the Bheemili police station, and a formal complaint was submitted by Kosana Satyavathi. A case has been registered against them, and they have been sent to judicial remand for 14 days.