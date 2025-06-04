Country Witnessing ‘Amrit Kaal’ In Modi Govt: Bhupathi Raju

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister of state for heavy industries and steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma stated that the people in the country are reaping the fruits of development initiatives undertaken up by the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a state-level workshop held here on Wednesday, which focused on the 11-year rule of Modi, the minister said that the country was witnessing ‘Amrit Kaal’ as the PM aims to fulfil the aspirations of the nation. He opined that in the last 11 years of Modi’s rule, India’s economy had risen to the fourth position in the world and he wished that it would reach the third position in the near future.

He credited PM Modi for skilfully handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country to mitigate its impact on the nation’s economy. He listed out several welfare schemes initiated by the Centre like Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide drinking water to villages through taps free of cost and construction of toilets in addition to strengthening basic infrastructure. He said that in 2014-15, the Centre had announced financial aid of ₹2,500 crore for capital city Amaravati and also allotted funds for railway connectivity besides extending financial aid of ₹12,000 cr to Polavaram irrigation project.