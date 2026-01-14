Country Chicken Prices Soar Ahead Of Sankranti

KURNOOL: Country chicken has become dearer than mutton this Sankranti, with festive demand pushing meat prices to record levels across Andhra Pradesh. With the festival season peaking and Kanuma falling on January 16, dressed native chicken is now selling at over ₹950 per kg in many markets, outpacing mutton in several places.

Sankranti is closely associated with traditional dishes, especially natu kodi curry paired with garelu. On Kanuma, non-vegetarian food is a ritual in most Telugu households, making native chicken the preferred choice. This seasonal rush has driven prices to unprecedented highs, reversing the usual trend where mutton costs more.

Traders said the sharp rise is due to a widening gap between demand and supply. Backyard poultry rearing in villages has declined over the years, reducing availability. To meet urban demand, traders are sourcing birds directly from rural areas and supplying them to town markets.

The craze for native chicken is visible across the state, from Rayalaseema to North Andhra. In East and West Godavari districts and parts of North Andhra, traditional cockfights are common during the festive season. Chickens that lose these bouts are sold for meat and are fetching astonishing prices, with some being sold at ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per kg.

Festive pressure has also pushed up broiler chicken prices. Skinless broiler chicken is now retailing at up to ₹280 per kg, while mutton prices have crossed ₹800 per kg in many areas.

Currently, dressed native chicken is priced at about ₹950 per kg, while live birds cost around ₹800. Skinless broiler chicken is selling at ₹280 per kg and broiler with skin at about ₹220. Mutton is priced at around ₹800 per kg in rural markets and ₹850 in urban centres.

With demand expected to remain high until Kanuma, consumers are unlikely to get any relief from soaring meat prices this festive season.