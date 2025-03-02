Counterfeit darshan ticket scam uncovered at Srisailam Temple

Amaravati: A counterfeit Darshan ticket scam has caused significant unrest at the Srisailam temple. Authorities have uncovered a scheme in which individuals are fraudulently modifying outdated Darshan tickets to deceive devotees.

In response, Temple CEO Madhusudan Reddy has lodged an official complaint with the local police. Law enforcement has since launched an investigation and registered a case against those involved in distributing the fake tickets.

Both temple officials and police are conducting a thorough inquiry into the sale and circulation of these counterfeit tickets, working to identify and apprehend all individuals linked to the scam.