Counterfeit darshan ticket scam uncovered at Srisailam Temple

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 March 2025 11:43 AM IST

Temple CEO Madhusudan Reddy has lodged an official complaint with the local police.

Law enforcement has since launched an investigation and registered a case against those involved in distributing the fake tickets.

Amaravati: A counterfeit Darshan ticket scam has caused significant unrest at the Srisailam temple. Authorities have uncovered a scheme in which individuals are fraudulently modifying outdated Darshan tickets to deceive devotees.

Both temple officials and police are conducting a thorough inquiry into the sale and circulation of these counterfeit tickets, working to identify and apprehend all individuals linked to the scam.


