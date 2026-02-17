Council Uproar Over Heritage

Vijayawada: The Legislative Council witnessed uproarious scenes on Tuesday, with both ruling and opposition members rising up from their seats and arguing over the issue of “adulterated” products from the Heritage market chain.

Soon after the council session began on Tuesday morning, its Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju adjourned it for an hour following malfunctioning of the public address system.

When the session resumed at 11am, the chairman announced that he had disallowed adjournment motion from the YSRC seeking a discussion on sale of the allegedly adulterated products like ghee, milk and curd by the Heritage marketing chain.

YSRC members holding placards started raising slogans and trooped into the well of the house. Some of them climbed up the chairman’s podium to disrupt the proceedings.

The Chairman urged the agitating members to go back to their seats to restore order in the house, but they paid no heed.

Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu asked the chairman to keep the house in order to continue the business. Housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathy wondered hy the Opposition members were raising the issue of Heritage and asked what loss it caused to the people.

With the Opposition members continuing with their protest, the chairman adjourned the house.

When the session resumed, the Opposition YSRC members continued to stage the protest. The ruling members too rose from their seats and wondered how the Heritage was connected to the use of adulterated ghee in the TTD. They urged the chairman to restore order in the house. This led to another adjournment.

When the session resumed, Atchannaidu found fault with the YSRC members and termed their protests a drama. He asked why the TTD and Heritage were getting linked to the adulteration of TTD laddu.

Heritage, he said, is a respectable institution. He slammed the opposition for trying to tarnish its image. He criticised former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to give a religion-declaration during his visit to TTD and alleged that he was hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

The agriculture minister demanded that evidence be shown to prove any allegations of Heritage products.

Leader of the Opposition, Botsa Satyanarana, tried to say something on the issue but it was lost in the din.

Atchannaidu wondered as to why the issue of Heritage was being brought into the house with no evidence to cite against it. “It has no links with either ghee or TTD.”

With uproarious scenes continuing in the house the chairman adjourned the council for the day, to meet again on Wednesday.

The Council took up Question Hour briefly but no discussion was held on the Budget for 2026-27.