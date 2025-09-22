Council Uproar As AP Opposition Seeks Discussion on Medical Colleges Issue

Vijayawada: The Legislative Council witnessed uproar for the third day on Monday as the opposition YSR Congress members pressed their demand for a discussion on the controversial PPP mode for medical colleges.

Soon after the session began, Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju rejected the notice for an adjournment motion given by the YSRC members in this respect. Agitated opposition members stood up and raised slogans to press their demand.

They trooped into the well, holding placards and raising slogans while some of them climbed up the podium.

Amid the din, civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar urged the chairman to restore order and advised him to follow Rule 64 and take action against the members disrupting the proceedings.

Opposition leader Botsa Satyanarayana of the YSRC asked why the government was not ready for a discussion on the issue. “It concerned the health of the people.” He urged the chairman to follow established house norms and allow a discussion.

YSRC members continued to raise slogans denouncing the government. Meanwhile, agriculture minister Atchannaidu urged the chairman to bring the house into order with a promise that the issue can be discussed “at an appropriate time.”

The council chairman expressed his displeasure over the continued disruptions for the third consecutive day and adjourned the house for a brief period.