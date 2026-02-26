Council Sees Heated Debate on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed heated debate on Thursday between the ruling NDA and the Opposition YSRC members over the inordinate delay in execution of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP).

The discussion started with council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju in the chair. Water Resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu made a statement on the present status of works at RLIP, extent of works completed and funds sanctioned for execution of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme.

The minister informed the house that the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator had been completed in 2014, while works on RLIP had been stopped as per orders from the National Green Tribunal. He said that 22.83 per cent of work on RLIP has been completed. Of the sanctioned ₹3,825 crore, ₹922.93 crore have been utilised on earthwork, pumps and motors.

Ramanaidu said that during the YSRC regime, a joint committee comprising officials from the union Environment and Forests ministry, Central Water Commission and Engineering Geology director inspected the project in March, 2024. The committee ordered for payment of an environmental compensation of ₹2.65 crore for taking up the project without having prior approvals and also for violating the environmental norms.

While the minister had been explaining details about the project, opposition members raised a hue and cry. Following this, Ramanaidu retorted holding former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for stalling of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme. He alleged that in the name of some minor works and for developing a link with Galeru-Nagari and Handrineeva, bills worth ₹900 crore had been claimed with not a drop of water received.

The minister castigated the YSRC government for starting the RLIP in 2020 but failing to complete it in the next four years. He went on to call Jagan Mohan Reddy a traitor.

Opposition YSRC members alleged that there is a deal between the AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his counterpart in Telangana to stop the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme. They gave credit to former CM late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making efforts to bring water to the Rayalaseema region.