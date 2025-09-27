Council Ruckus Over Protocol violation

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council has witnessed ruckus with the Opposition YSR Congress members targeting the government for a protocol violation that belittled chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju.

Leader of Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana asked why the government did not invite the chairman for the recent inauguration of a new building in the assembly premises and why his name was missing in the invitation card.



Satyanarayana also pointed out that the chairman was not invited for the recent national conference on empowerment of women held in Tirupati. He attributed a caste factor to this, by citing the SC community origin of the chairman.



YSR Congress members started raising slogans and trooped into the well with a demand that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to come to the council with an explanation.



Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu assured the house that he would find out the reason for protocol violation but stressed that the CM was in no way connected to the issue. He also said it would be inappropriate to claim that the chairman was ignored, as they “keep him in high regard.”

