Council Finalises Revised Merger List For Greater Tirupati Corporation

Tirupati:The Municipal Council of Tirupati on Tuesday unanimously approved the corrected list of village panchayats that are to be merged with the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati.

This paves the way for formation of the proposed Greater Tirupati Corporation.



The council had at its meeting on Oct 24 passed Resolution 279 approving the merger of 63 villages into the corporation. However, a review showed the list included several revenue villages and habitations that were not supposed to be a part of the proposal.



After removing these entries and correcting overlaps, officials determined that only 53 village panchayats were eligible for merger at that stage.



Following further scrutiny and public feedback, the district collector recommended that 10 additional village panchayats located close to the city and exhibiting urban characteristics should also be included in the merger plan. These villages included Brahmanapattu, Kuntrapakam, Gandhipuram, Perumallapalli, Pudipatla, Rayalapuram, Buchinaidupalle, Pitchinaidupalle, Atturu and C Ramapuram.



Based on this, the municipal council approved the combined final list of 63 village panchayats for inclusion in the MCT, restoring the original number but with a fully corrected and verified roster.



The detailed data placed before the council showed the proposed Greater Tirupati Corporation would cover 300.40 sq-km, with a combined population of 7.86 lakh and an estimated annual income of `192.20 crore, excluding central and state finance commission grants.



The existing MCT spans 30.174 sq-km with a population of 4.52 lakh.



Mayor Sirisha told the council that the expanded corporation limits could extend eastwards and northwards up to IIT and IISER in Yerpedu mandal, westwards up to Kalyani Dam, southwest towards Rayala Cheruvu, and southeast towards Anjeramma Kunta.



The council unanimously endorsed the proposal and resolved to forward the recommendations to the state government for its final approval.