Cotton Farmers Protest Over Fake Seeds in Adoni

Kurnool: Farmers from several villages in Holagunda mandal, including Pedda Gudem, Gajjahalli, and others, staged a protest in front of the Adoni sub-collector’s office on Tuesday, alleging that they were cheated with fake cotton seeds.

They said they had cultivated cotton on nearly 200 acres after purchasing seeds from a local fertiliser dealer who supplied them to their villages. The farmers complained that although the plants had grown well, they failed to produce any cotton.

Expressing distress, the farmers said they had invested around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre, resulting in heavy financial losses. When they questioned the fertiliser dealer, he denied responsibility. The farmers appealed to the sub-collector to intervene and ensure that justice is done for their losses.