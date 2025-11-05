 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Cotton Farmers Protest Over Fake Seeds in Adoni

Andhra Pradesh
5 Nov 2025 12:45 AM IST

Farmers from Holagunda mandal allege massive losses, seek action against fertiliser dealer

Cotton Farmers Protest Over Fake Seeds in Adoni
x
Farmers from several villages stage a protest at Adoni sub-collector’s office, demanding action against the dealer. (Image: Instagram)

Kurnool: Farmers from several villages in Holagunda mandal, including Pedda Gudem, Gajjahalli, and others, staged a protest in front of the Adoni sub-collector’s office on Tuesday, alleging that they were cheated with fake cotton seeds.

They said they had cultivated cotton on nearly 200 acres after purchasing seeds from a local fertiliser dealer who supplied them to their villages. The farmers complained that although the plants had grown well, they failed to produce any cotton.

Expressing distress, the farmers said they had invested around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre, resulting in heavy financial losses. When they questioned the fertiliser dealer, he denied responsibility. The farmers appealed to the sub-collector to intervene and ensure that justice is done for their losses.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
cotton farmers protests 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X