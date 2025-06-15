Corruption By Anyone At Any Level Will Not Be Tolerated: CM Chandrababu

Vijayawada:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that corruption by anyone at any level in any department will not be tolerated. He directed officials to build an administration focused on zero corruption. He wanted identification of areas where corruption is occurring.

“Conduct inquiries and take immediate action if corruption is confirmed,” the Chief Minister emphasised, while reviewing with officials feedback received from the public with regard to government schemes and programmes at his camp office in Undavalli on Saturday.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the IVRS and CSDS surveys have indicated high levels of satisfaction with the coalition government’s performance. However, Chandrababu Naidu asked officials to carry out a technical audit of the survey processes, so that steps could be taken to improve satisfaction in areas with low satisfaction.

The CM wanted to know from officials how many people have secured jobs through initiatives like work-from-home, investment inflow, and skill development. Job melas should be conducted across all 175 constituencies, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu suggested introduction of better delivery mechanisms to ensure that rations reach the disabled and elderly citizens at their doorsteps. On fair price shops, he recommended gathering opinions from beneficiaries on alternatives, such as increasing the number of shops, providing cash, or issuing coupons.

As per the two surveys, regarding social security pension, 85 per cent said there is no corruption, 87.8 per cent reported doorstep delivery and 83.9 per cent said staff behaviour is good.



On corruption, 93.9 per cent said there is no corruption, 93.3 confirmed doorstep delivery, 73.3 per cent said staff behaviour is good and another 23.1 per cent said it is satisfactory.



On Anna Canteens, 80.5 per cent said cleanliness is maintained, 79.3 per cent said food quality is satisfactory and 80.8 per cent said the availability is punctual.



Regarding government hospital services, 68.4 per cent of people expressed satisfaction with quality check-ups, 55 per cent with blood testing services, 65.5 per cent with free medicine distribution and 71.3 per cent with staff behaviour.

On municipal services, 68.1 per cent said they are satisfied with daily garbage collection and 57 per cent said it is being removed within 24 hours.

Regarding services at temples, 68 per cent said they are satisfied with the darshan experience, 63.6 per cent with the amenities and 77.7 per cent with the prasadam quality.

On APSRTC services, 53.4 per cent expressed satisfaction with cleanliness and seating, 45.2 per cent with drinking water facilities, 56 per cent with toilet facilities, 61.5 per cent on bus timings and route information, 69 per cent with timely departures, 69.7 with timely arrivals, 72.4 per cent with staff behaviour and 69.7 per cent with safety.

About Deepam-2, 62.8 per cent of people said no excessive charges are being collected. On fertiliser supply, 60.9 per cent of farmers said availability is good and 63 per cent said seeds supply is on time. On ganja and drugs, 27.4 per cent reported drugs are a problem in their area and 54.5 per cent said police are responding to complaints.

About violence against women, 27.8 per cent of people reported harassment in public spaces, 59.5 per cent said police response is good and 56.3 per cent said action is being taken. On registration services, 63.4 per cent said they are satisfied with the slot booking process and 62.3 per cent said there is no corruption.

On sand supply, 70.6 per cent said they are satisfied with the registration process, 67.5 per cent with availability and 61.1 per cent with pricing. On revenue services, 77.4 per cent said there is no overcharging in services, 75.1 per cent said there are no excessive charges in passbook-related services.

Regarding electricity supply, 61.6 per cent reported uninterrupted power supply. On panchayat services, 56.7 per cent said garbage is being collected from households.

On NTR health services, 86.2 per cent expressed satisfaction with the admission process, 81.3 per cent with the service quality, 82.4 per cent with Arogya Mitra support and 78.5 per cent said there is no corruption.