Corporate-style Facilities Planned for All Welfare Hostels, Gurukulams

Vijayawada: The coalition government has stepped up efforts to strengthen welfare hostels and residential schools (Gurukulams) across Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on quality education, nutritious food and comprehensive health security for students.

As part of the initiative, ministers S. Savita, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and NMD Farooq held a review meeting at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati, on Wednesday to assess the management of welfare hostels and Gurukulams.

The discussions covered implementation of standard food menus, hygiene maintenance, student health safety, infrastructure upgrades and promotion of technical education. The ministers reiterated that the government’s priority is to provide students from weaker sections with quality education alongside nutritious meals and proper healthcare.

Addressing the meeting, Savita said facilities in all welfare hostels and Gurukulams are being upgraded to match corporate educational institutions. She said pending diet arrears and cosmetic charges left unpaid by the previous government were cleared immediately after the coalition government assumed office.

Emphasising food quality, Savita noted that meals prepared with fine rice are now being served to meet students’ nutritional needs. To enhance transparency and monitoring, a Facial Recognition System (FRS) has been introduced for students, wardens and staff.

Posts of cooks and assistants have been filled to ensure hygienic and quality food, while sanitation staff will soon be appointed in BC hostels. Computer laboratories are being established in Gurukulams to promote technical education, along with CCTV surveillance, RO drinking water plants and inverters.

The minister said substantial funds have been sanctioned for hostel construction, supported by CSR and District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds. She added that special inspection teams will be constituted to regularly monitor welfare hostels and ensure continuous improvement.

Officials from various welfare departments attended the meeting.