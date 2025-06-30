Cordelia Cruises To Anchor In Vizag Linking Chennai And Puducherry

VISAKHAPATNAM: The luxury cruise ship, Cordelia Cruises, is set to dock in Visakhapatnam on July 2nd, offering regular service that links three major coastal destinations -- Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Puducherry.

Earlier this year, T. Venu Gopal, Secretary of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), announced during a press conference that efforts are underway to promote cruise tourism in the region. He also highlighted that to support and enhance cruise operations, the VPA has constructed a modern international cruise terminal within its harbour.

The cruise ship can accommodate up to 1,800 passengers across 796 cabins. It will depart from Chennai every Monday, arrive in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, and then leave Visakhapatnam on the same Wednesday to reach Chennai on Saturday via Pondicherry.

Vijaya Mohan, president of tours and travels told this newspaper that the ship will embark on a 2-night voyage from Chennai on June 30th and arrive in Vizag on July 2nd.

A 3-night voyage from Visakhapatnam will follow on July 2nd, reaching Chennai on July 5th. Subsequent voyages are scheduled for July 7th, 9th, and 14th, with returning trips to Chennai on July 12th and 18th. The cruise offers various accommodation options, including inside staterooms, ocean-view cabins, balcony cabins, suites, and a Chairman suite. The new terminal covers 3,530 square meters and can accommodate large vessels. Prices range from Rs 48,582 to Rs 1,89,772 for two passengers, with children under 2 free and those aged 2-12 charged Rs 10,023. The price includes accommodation, meals, activities, casino entry, and entertainment, while extras for liquor, other restaurant dining, spa treatments, and casino play are additional.