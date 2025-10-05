Cops Trace Missing Girl Within An Hour

Kakinada:Mogalturu police in West Godavari district traced an eight-year-old girl within an hour after she went missing at Perupalem Beach on Saturday. Acting promptly on a complaint from her parents, beach patrolling personnel launched an extensive search across coconut groves, the National Highway, and nearby areas.

The girl was found walking about one kilometre away from the beach and was safely reunited with her parents. West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi appreciated the quick response of the police and advised beach visitors to remain cautious and contact outpost staff or dial 100/112 in emergencies.

Inter-state robbery gang held, Rs 22 lakh worth jewellery seized



Anantapur:In a major breakthrough, Kalyanadurg police cracked down on inter-state robbers and seized `22 lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments and also copper bells on Saturday. The police identified the robbers involved mainly targeting temples in Anantapur and neighbouring Karanataka areas.

Anantapur SP P. Jagadish said on Saturday that Marriswamy alias Sangeetha, V. Raju and M. Sreenivasulu of Makodiki village in Settur mandal formed as gang targeting the temples in Anantapur and nearby Karnataka border areas inclusing Hiriyur, Chitradurg and Challakere. The trio became addicted to bad habits and for easy money, targeted temples and houses located on the outskirts.

Following a series of looting in the temples and outskirts, the SP alerted all sub division mainly Kalyandurg as the special team nabbed trio and recovered 12.350 kg silver ornaments, 44 grams of gold jewellery, 20 kgs of brass temple bells and 5 kgs of copper vessels.

The gang admitted that they looted 18 temples across Anantapur and surrounding Karnataka areas. “With the arrest of three men, a total of 20 pending cases were solved”, SP said.