Tirupati: The Tirupati police swiftly rescued a young woman attempting suicide late Wednesday night, after receiving an urgent WhatsApp message from her sister in Chennai. The message, sent to the Tirupati Police Control Room, alerted authorities to the situation.

Acting quickly, the control room gathered key details and tracked the woman's location through the phone number provided. This information was immediately passed on to the Alipiri police for prompt action.

Within five minutes, Alipiri CI Ram Kishore and his team arrived at the scene, where they found the woman unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she received medical care and is now safe. According to reports, she was distressed due to personal reasons and had consumed an unknown substance in a suicide attempt.

Tirupati district SP, L. Subbarayudu, urged the public not to take extreme steps in times of distress. He emphasised that the police are available around the clock to offer assistance and resolve issues confidentially. He further appealed to the youth to cherish their lives and not give in to despair, reminding them of their families' hopes and aspirations.