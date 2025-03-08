Cops hold Women’s Day celebrations in north Andhra districts

Visakhapatnam: The week-long celebrations of International Women’s Day organised by the district police departments ended on grand note on March 8 across the north Andhra region. A series of events focused on women’s empowerment through various awareness programmes and health initiatives in the region marked the occasion.

In Visakhapatnam, city police commissioner Sankha Brata Bagchi felicitated women personnel of all ranks including three deputy commissioners of police, circle inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, constables and home guards.

The commissioner highlighted that the women nowadays were competing with men in all fields, especially women personnel in were bringing laurels to the Visakhapatnam police. He said women deserve special recognition for simultaneously managing family responsibilities and fulfilling professional duties successfully with dedication something he admitted that men struggle to balance the same.

He stressed that Women’s Day was not just about showing respect but ensuring security and safety for women at all times. He called upon women personnel at all levels to visit educational institutions across the city to raise awareness as the crimes against women occurring both offline and online.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam police led by SP K.V. Maheshwara Reddy conducted an awareness rally. He said, “During the last week, we organised various competitions including essay writing, debate, painting and open-house programmes in each police station to create awareness about laws relating to women and police procedures among students and rural women."

A free mega medical camp was organised in collaboration with GEMS Hospital, which was attended by 230 women officers and staff.

In Vizianagaram district, SP Vakul Jindal stressed, “Respecting women is not just for the sake of Women’s Day, it’s everyone’s daily responsibility.”

He highlighted the increasing number of women personnel who were standing as role models in the department.