Cops Crack Burglary In 3 Weeks, Nab Trio

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district police arrested three inter-district thieves in a Medikonduru PS burglary case, recovering gold, silver, cash, phones, and bikes worth ₹ 12 lakh in just 3 weeks using CCTV and tech. Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal revealed details at a media meet in Guntur on Saturday.

Thieves struck on the night of November 3, breaking into a locked house near Palakaluru and stealing 86 g of gold, 150 g of silver, and ₹40,000 while the owners slept in the shed. Medikonduru CI Sheikh Nagur Meera formed teams and nabbed the accused Devarakonda Rambabu, Tupakula Venkatesh, and Bommal Vijay on a bike at Tella Quarry Donka.

The SP said the trio were jailbirds who teamed up post-release; they receded during the day, burgled at night, and shared loot for drugs; and they confessed to prior thefts in Paladugu, Paludevarkapadu, and Marrichettupalem. Rambabu faces 120 house thefts, Venkatesh 50 bike thefts, and Vijay 8 cases, including murder. The police recovered 88 g of gold (chains and earrings), 82 g of silver (kumkum box and bowl), 2 mobile phones, and a bike.

Vakul Jindal commended Thulluru SDPO T Murali Krishna, CI Meera, and the team and vowed strict surveillance of history-sheeters using the face recognition system to control crime.