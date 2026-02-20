Cops Arrest Burglar, Recover ₹30 Lakh Gold

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle district police have arrested a repeat offender involved in a house burglary at Ganthavanipalem village under Munagapaka mandal and recovered about 192 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹30 lakh.

Anakapalle Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said the accused was identified as Kona Rajesh (23), a native of Anakapalle town. He said several cases had earlier been registered against him within Anakapalle Town police station limits.

According to police, the accused broke into the locked house of K. Umadevi a few days ago while the family had gone to a temple and decamped with nearly 200 grams of gold ornaments.

The SP urged residents to make use of the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) to prevent property offences when leaving their homes unattended. Under the system, alerts and CCTV visuals are transmitted to the police control room, which in turn informs the nearest police station for swift action, he said.