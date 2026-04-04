Cops Arrest 6 Held In 14 Theft Cases; Recover Property Worth ₹80 Lakh

KADAPA: Pulivendula police have arrested six persons involved in a series of thefts, including bag lifting, house burglaries and thefts targeting patients and their attendants in hospitals.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of YSR Kadapa superintendent of police Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, with teams led by SDPO B. Murali and inspector K. Sriram.

The accused have been identified as Sake Saroj (42), Sake Srinu (58), Menapati Anita (28), Chinna Venkatesu (25), Pallapu Divakar (31) and Kambam Venkata Reddy (26). Police said they were involved in 14 cases registered at Pulivendula police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Acting on credible information, police conducted coordinated raids at Pulivendula town, Koti Samadhi, Kadapa Ring Road and Ulimealla Ring Road, leading to the arrests.

Stolen property worth about ₹80.01 lakh was recovered, including 215.5 grams of gold valued at ₹37.35 lakh, 544 grams of silver worth ₹1.32 lakh and cash amounting to ₹41.34 lakh. A Maruti Swift and a scooter were also seized.

Police said the accused were involved in offences not only in Pulivendula subdivision but also in Kadapa, Badvel and Nellore areas. They will be produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.