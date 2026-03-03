Cooler Godown Gutted After LPG Cylinder Blast in Kurnool

KURNOOL: A fire broke out at a cooler godown in Balaji Nagar of Kurnool town on Tuesday after two LPG cylinders reportedly exploded inside the premises.

The cylinders were said to have been brought by workers for cooking. The explosion triggered a massive blaze, and flames quickly engulfed the godown, which was stocked with a large number of air coolers.

As most of the materials consisted of plastic components, the fire spread rapidly, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and causing panic among local residents.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched operations to contain the blaze. No casualties were reported. However, substantial property loss is suspected.