Controversy Over Tickets For Darshan Of Ishtakameshwari Temple In Deep Jungle

KURNOOL: A controversy has risen over sales of tickets to devotees visiting the Sri Ishtakameshwari Temple situated deep in the Nallamala forest near Srisailam in Nandyal district.

Dedicated to Goddess Ishtakameshwari Devi, considered an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, the temple is located approximately 20 km from Srisailam within the dense jungle inside a cave. The shrine is believed to date back to the 8th–10th century when Vijayanagara kings ruled the area.

A distinctive feature of the temple is the idol’s forehead which, despite being carved from stone, is said to be as soft as human skin. Devotees apply kumkuma on the statue’s forehead. According to the legend, the Ishta (desire) and Kama (wish) of devotees are fulfilled by the Eshwari (Goddess). The best time to visit the temple is from October to February, when the weather is cooler and monsoon rains have subsided.

The Ishtakameshwari Temple had been closed for three months owing to the tiger breeding period. The temple has opened for darshan from October 1. Forest officials, under the supervision of Markapuram DFO, are selling tickets for the darshan as part of a “Nekkanti Jungle Ride," arranging jeeps to transport devotees to the temple located inside the dense Nallamala forest.

Daily 108 tickets are being sold in person at Sikhareswaram, located 8 km from Srisailam, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the rate of ₹1,000 per person. Only 16 tickets are available online through the nstr.co.in website. Devotees question why such a small number of tickets are available online. They say there is no surety of offline tickets being available once they reach the location within the jungle.

Many devotees have suggested that tickets could either be made available fully online or at counters set up at the Forest Guest House in Srisailam town itself.

Devotees point out that they face several difficulties while waiting at Sikhareswaram, including absence of basic facilities and exposure to wild animals. There have been instances when forest officials have cancelled the visits, forcing devotees to travel to the place another day. There are also allegations that there is black marketing of tickets.

Devotees are appealing to the state government to intervene and address these issues in a transparent manner, so that they could visit the ancient temple deep in the forest and receive the blessings of Goddess Ishtakameshwari.