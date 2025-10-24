 Top
Control Rooms Set Up After Kurnool Bus Mishap

Andhra Pradesh
24 Oct 2025 8:46 AM IST

Kurnool District Administration establishes multiple control rooms to assist victims and families; helpline numbers issued by Collector Dr. A. Siri.

Bus damaged in fire accident

Kurnool: Following the private travels bus accident in Chinnatekur village of Kalluru mandal, the Kurnool district administration has set up control rooms at various locations to coordinate relief efforts and provide information to victims’ families.

Control Room Numbers:

Collectorate Control Room: 08518-277305

Kurnool Government General Hospital Control Room: 9121101059

Accident Site Control Room: 9121101061

Kurnool Police Office Control Room: 9121101075

Hospital Help Desk Numbers:

9494609814, 9052951010

District Collector Dr. A. Siri has appealed to affected families to contact the above numbers for updates and assistance.

