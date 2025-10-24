Control Rooms Set Up After Kurnool Bus Mishap
Kurnool District Administration establishes multiple control rooms to assist victims and families; helpline numbers issued by Collector Dr. A. Siri.
Kurnool: Following the private travels bus accident in Chinnatekur village of Kalluru mandal, the Kurnool district administration has set up control rooms at various locations to coordinate relief efforts and provide information to victims’ families.
Control Room Numbers:
Collectorate Control Room: 08518-277305
Kurnool Government General Hospital Control Room: 9121101059
Accident Site Control Room: 9121101061
Kurnool Police Office Control Room: 9121101075
Hospital Help Desk Numbers:
9494609814, 9052951010
District Collector Dr. A. Siri has appealed to affected families to contact the above numbers for updates and assistance.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
