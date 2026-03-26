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Control Room Set Up After Bus Accident in Markapuram

Andhra Pradesh
26 March 2026 11:12 AM IST

Following the horrific road accident in Markapur that left 13 people burnt alive and around 15 others injured, authorities have established a control room and released helpline numbers to assist affected families.

Control Room Set Up After Bus Accident in Markapuram
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Rayavaram: Flames billow from a private bus after it caught fire, in Rayavaram, Andhra Pradesh, Thursday, March 26, 2026. At least 14 people were killed and 23 injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_26_2026_000014A)

Markapuram: A control room has been set up by the authorities following a horrific road accident in Markapur, Andhra Pradesh, in which 13 people were burnt alive and around 15 others sustained injuries. The government has made helpline numbers available to help families of the victims access information and support.

Officials said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while efforts are underway to identify victims and provide necessary assistance. Family members seeking details about those affected can contact the control room through the following numbers: 6304285613, 9985733999, 7989537285, and 9703578434.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is in progress.


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