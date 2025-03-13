Contractors appeal to CM Naidu for payment of dues

Vijayawada:State of Andhra Pradesh Building Contractors Association (SABCA) on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to clear ₹5,000 crore dues pending to MSME contractors, ₹1,750 crore due to roads and buildings contractors and ₹1,000 crore pending to panchayat raj contractors.

In a letter addressed to the AP Chief Minister, SABCA general secretary M.V.A. Surya Prakash and state coordinator K. Siva Kumar said the contractors’ community had been unjustly treated during the past five years. They hoped the NDA coalition government that has taken over will clear the long-pending dues of the previous government.



“This will save the contractors and their families from severe financial hardships,” the SABCA representatives, including vice president Muni Mohan Reddy and treasurer Appa Rao said.





