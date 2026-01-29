Contractor Booked After Electric Pole Collapses in Kurnool

Kurnool: Kurnool district collector Dr A. Siri has ordered criminal action against a contractor after an electric pole collapsed in the Ashok Nagar area of Kurnool city, narrowly missing a child.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the roadside electric pole collapsed, allegedly due to the contractor’s negligence, triggering panic among local residents. The child escaped unhurt, averting a major mishap.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Collector expressed strong displeasure over the negligence of the contractor as well as the concerned officials. She directed the Additional Commissioner to initiate stringent action against those responsible.

A criminal case has been registered against the contractor at the Two Town Police Station. The Collector also ordered officials to submit proposals for blacklisting the contractor.

Further, she directed that charges be framed against the concerned Assistant Engineer of the Municipal Corporation and the Ward Amenities Secretary for dereliction of duty.