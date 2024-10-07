Contract Staff of RWS Meet Pawan, Seek Job Security

Vijayawada: Members of the internal water quality monitoring laboratory’s contract employees union, affiliated with the Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department, met with Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to seek job security amid claims of political pressure leading to their potential removal. They also raised concerns over unpaid salaries, which have been pending for three months. The union representatives presented their case during a meeting at the party’s central office in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

Pawan Kalyan responded by assuring the employees that their grievances would be addressed and promised to issue directives to officials regarding the delayed salaries. T. Sujana Kumari, a differently-abled worker who has served as a helper at the Kamalapuram lab for the past decade, appealed for her reinstatement after being removed three months ago. Pawan Kalyan promised to advocate for her situation and ensure justice is served. MLC P. Hari Prasad, Kalyanam Siva Srinivas (JS Programmes Organising Committee Convenor) and others were present at the meeting.