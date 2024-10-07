Contract Staff of RWS Meet Pawan, Seek Job Security

Vijayawada: Members of the internal water quality monitoring laboratory contract employees union, working with the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department, urged Deputy Chief Minister for panchayat raj and rural development, K. Pawan Kalyan, to provide job security, alleging they are facing removal due to political pressures. They also expressed concern over pending salaries, which have not been disbursed for the past three months. The union members met with Pawan Kalyan and submitted a representation to address their issues at the party's central office in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

During the meeting, Pawan Kalyan assured the employees that their concerns would be addressed, and he would issue appropriate orders to officials to clear the pending salary dues. T. Sujana Kumari, a differently-abled woman who has worked as a helper at the Kamalapuram lab for the past ten years, requested Pawan Kalyan to reinstate her, as she was removed from her position three months ago. In response, Pawan Kalyan assured her that justice would be served and that he would raise the issue with the relevant officials. MLC P. Hari Prasad, JS Programmes Organising Committee Convenor Kalyanam Siva Srinivas, and others were present.