Continuous Rains Disrupt Life Around Kovur Tank

TIRUPATI: Residents living around the Kovur tank in Nellore district have been facing severe hardships for the past week as continuous rains flooded low-lying areas, submerged homes, cut off access roads and submerged residential areas.

Daily life has been badly affected, with drinking water, food and movement becoming difficult for the residents. Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy conducted an inspection of the flood-hit areas on Friday to assess the damage and the risks to public safety.

The MLA examined the weakened tank bund and nearby sluice areas and directed officials to immediately shift the families living in dangerous conditions on the bund to safer locations. She also visited the relief camp at the Gummalla Dibba High School, where flood-affected families were accommodated. She said the government would ensure proper food, shelter and other basic facilities for the displaced residents.

After interacting with the affected families and enquiring about their problems, Prasanthi Reddy announced that a fund of `10 lakh would be released by the government to strengthen the Kovur tank bund, so as to prevent future flooding and protect nearby residential colonies.

She said around 70 families living on the bund have already been sanctioned house sites and permanent houses, and they would be shifted to those locations before the strengthening works begin.

Penna delta chairman Jetti Rajagopal Reddy, MSME director Ravella Veerendra Naidu and Kovur mandal Telugu Desam president Kollareddy Sudhakar Reddy, along with housing and irrigation department officials, were present during the inspection.