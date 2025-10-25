Continuous Downpour Disrupts Life In Godavari Districts

KAKINADA: Incessant rains lashed the erstwhile Godavari districts on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear. Continuous downpour since early morning has led to widespread flooding in several areas, submerging paddy fields and inundating low-lying areas.

In many places, particularly in Konaseema district, there has been extensive damage to standing crops.

Reservoirs and canals like Yerra Kalva received heavy inflows. Drain water overflowed onto the streets of Pithapuram, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Bhimavaram owing to rains.

In rural areas like Mummidivaram, Katrenikona, Uppalaguptam and Razole mandals overflowing water has disrupted travel.

APEPDCL executive engineer K. Rambabu said some electrical poles had got uprooted due to gales on Thursday. But they restored the power on Friday. EPDCL East Godavari district superintendent engineer Tilak Kumar said there is no power outage in the district.

West Godavari district witnessed total rainfall of 1,373 mm. Mogalturu registered 119.2 mm rainfall while Narsapuram received 118.8 and Palakollu 137.4 mm of rain.

Konaseema district registered 80.9 mm of average rainfall, with Uppalaguptam recording the highest rainfall of 156.4 mm in the district, while Mandapeta received the lowest rainfall of 12.2 mm.

Low-lying areas Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities went under water. Civic officials have ordered pumping out of water from several areas of the two cities.

Rajamahendravaram municipal commissioner Rahul Meena visited Prakash Nagar. He ordered removal of all trash, so that rain water does not stagnate.