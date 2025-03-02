Contaminated water suspected in tragic Deaths of three in Atmakur

Amaravati: A tragic incident in Atmakur, Nandyal district, has claimed the lives of three individuals, allegedly due to the consumption of contaminated water. Local residents link the fatalities to severe diarrhea, raising serious health concerns in the area.

Reports indicate that several residents have been experiencing illness over the past three days, prompting urgent questions about the source and extent of the contamination. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause and prevent further health risks.



